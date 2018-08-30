Area Initiatives funding for local groups

A number of local community groups have received grants from the Buchan Area Initiatives Fund.

Representatives from the groups went along to Buchan House in Peterhead on Tuesday, August 28 to accept their share of the fund.

The Buchan Area Initiatives Fund provides up to £5,000 for various projects in the local area.

Funding is awarded to groups and projects that will help to improve the appearance and maintenance of town and villages in the area.

Funding will also be provided if projects will lead to stronger and safer communities.

Projects that help with educational development will also be supported by the Buchan Area Initiatives Fund.

The largest sum was awarded to St Fergus Pitch (£3, 365) for equipment.

Meanwhile £3,000 was awarded to Buchan East CC for St Combs Beach car park and steps, Hatton Area Residents Association (HARA) for a footpath feasibility study, and MODO for its Encounter Youth Cafe.

Ardallie Football Club received £2,500 for club fencing.

A sum of £960 was given to Auchnagatt Hall for new floor coverings, and MACBI received £875 to enable it to provide Additional Support Needs sessions.

The Family History Society of Buchan was presented with £2,000 for its Database Project.

A much-needed £2,000 was awarded to the Fetterangus Hall for its extension project.

Cruden Bay Community Association received £1,300 for Mill Park security.

Strichen Playgroup was delighted to receive a sum of £500 that will enable it to purchase iPads for its digital portfolio.

PACT was awarded £2,500 for a feasibility study.

Mintlaw Hall and Peterhead Bowling Club were presented with £2,000 each. The hall will use the money for its loft conversion project and the Bowling Club will purchase new equipment.

St Combs Mission Hall and Port Erroll Public Hall each received £1,000.

Port Erroll Public Hall plan to use the money for stage gantry replacement, while St Combs Mission Hall will spend its fund cash on woodworm treatment.