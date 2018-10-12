Apply now for Digital Fund

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson has encouraged groups within his constituency to apply to the new Digital Fund administered by the Big Lottery Fund.

The Digital Fund is a new UK-wide £15m funding programme to support charities and community organisations. It will be launched on October 22 and aims to help charities and voluntary sector groups use digital tools and approaches to support people.

Mr Stevenson said: “I would encourage any eligible groups within my constituency to apply for Digital Fund grants.

“Our increasingly digital world presents tremendous opportunities for charities and community groups, but can also pose significant challenges. With Big Lottery funding, organisations will be able to receive financial support to build upon the already stellar work they do across the North-east.”

There are two strands of funding - strand 1 offers grants of up to £500,000 and a tailored support package.

Strand 2 offers grants of up to £500,000 for newer organisations that have already launched promising services that use digital to achive scale or impact.

Applications open for the fund on October 22, with a closing date of December 3, 2018. Further details can be found at https://www.biglotteryfund.org.uk/funding/programmes/digital-fund