Application deadline looms for small grants

Applications for the next round of the Shell Small Grant Fund are now being invited.

Shell Small Grants of up to £750 are available to constituted community groups, or community-run organisations in the Buchan area.

The grant scheme is open to groups run by volunteers who have their own bank account.

There are four rounds per year and the latest deadline for applications is Friday, February 16.

The grant can be used for projects that show a wide community benefit and improve the lives of local people, including things such as start-up costs for a new gorup, equipment, training for group members, marketing and improvements to community facilities.

Successful groups in the past have included Strichen Community Park, the MASA primary school age science club, Buchan Community Radio, Dial-a-Bus and Peterhead Soccer Schol Club.

To find out more information on the scheme, or to check if your project is eligible plese telephone Buchan Development Partnership on 01771 613666

Alternatively you can email them at info@bdp.scot