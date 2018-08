Police are appealing for help in tracing missing Peterhead teenager Ethan Hayes.

The 15-year-old was last seen about 1.45pm yesterday (Wednesday) in the town.

Ethan is described as 5'8" tall, slim to medium build with short dark hair.

He is wearing a dark tracksuit, black baseball cap and new white trainers.

Any information can be passed to any police officer or contact Police Scotland on 101.