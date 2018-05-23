Appeal to trace missing Banff man

Police are appealing for information to help trace James Henderson, who has been reported missing from the Banff area.

The 62-year-old was last seen in the King Edward area at around 12.30pm today (Wednesday) and there are increasing concerns for his safety and well-being as more time passes.

James Henderson is missing from his Banff home

He is understood to be driving a blue Vauxhall Mokka motor car – registration SW64 CZJ – and officers are urging anyone who has seen this car or Mr Henderson himself to contact them as soon as possible quoting ref. no.1955 of May 23.

They have also urged Mr Henderson to get in touch by phoning 101 if he sees this appeal to let confirm he is safe and well.