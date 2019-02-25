Appeal after cars vandalised in Peterhead

Officers in Peterhead are appealing for witnesses after a number of cars were vandalised in the town.

The wing mirrors of the cars were removed between 5am and 5.30am on Thursday, February 21.

At least three vehicles which were parked in the Clerkhill area were targeted.

PC Heather Milne said: “This damage caused is both upsetting for the owners as well as costly. We are urging anyone who was in the area around the time and may have witnessed anything unusual or suspicious to contact police on 101 using reference number CF0043550219.”