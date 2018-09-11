Anniversary celebration at Toon church

A photo exhibition and floral display will run at Peterhead Congregational Church this week to mark its 195th anniversary.

The free events will run from 10am to 4pm until Friday (September 14).

The selection of wedding photos are proving to be very popular with visitors

Church minister, James McMillan, said: "The anniversary celebrates the 195th year of the founding of the congregation.

"The floral displays have been put together by groups currently in operation in the church from the Sunday School all the way up.

"The pictures we have are wedding photos from folks in the church, and boys and girls who have grown up here. Visitors are having a lot of fun trying to guess who they all are.

"We also have displays on Peter Buchan and Annie Gray Buchan."

On Wednesday (September 12) the Kedron Choir will perform at 7pm and there will also be a guest speaker.

Thursday (September 13) will have organ recitals at 11am, 1pm and 3pm, and a special Lunchtime Sankey Service will run from 12.30pm to 1.15pm.

On Friday (September 14), organ recitals will be held at 11am, 12 noon, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm. An Anniversary Dinner will be held at the Palace Hotel at 6.30pm to 7pm. Tickets for this must be booked and paid for in advance.

An Anniversary Service will be held on Sunday, September 16 at 11am with the Lord's Supper. A Sankey Evening Service will then be held at 6pm with refreshments served afterwards.