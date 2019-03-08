Anna Ritchie youngsters selected as winning garden designers

Anna Ritchie School has been selected as a winner of the fourth annual Pocket Garden Competition.

The competition, organised by Keep Scotland Beautiful challenges pupils to create a garden design which will feature as part of a major display at Gardening Scotland this summer.

Schools from all across Scotland were encouraged to take part in the Pocket Garden Competition by designing a garden that celebrates Scotland’s landscape by linking plants and place with water and adapting to our changing climate, whether inland or coastal in flood or drought.

The designs also had to be good for wildlife, include something for people to eat and reduce waste by re-using materials.

Entries were received from 23 of Scotland’s 32 local authority areas. 24 competition winners have been selected to plant and grow their winning design.

“They will form the central feature of the Garden for Life area at Gardening Scotland, which will be running from May 31 - June 2.

Eve Keepax, food and environment officer at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “The range of entries to our annual One Planet Picnic Pocket Garden Design Competition have been fantastic.

“It is clear that pupils have managed to get really excited and thought a lot about these issues – exploring the relationship between food, the environment and biodiversity – all linking to our changing climate.

“We look forward to welcoming the pupils and staff from the Anna Ritchie School to Gardening Scotland and seeing the transformation from design to garden, from page to plant.”

Anthony McCluskey, chair of the Garden for Life Forum, added: “We can’t wait to see what the children have come up with this year.

“We need to adapt how we garden and grow food, so the competition this year is a chance for school children to engage with the ways in which climate change may affect Scotland.”

From the 24 winners selected to participate in the final feature, three final winners will be selected from the display, as best interpretation of the water themes, best for food for people and best for wildlife.

The winners will be selected by a panel of judges including representatives from Keep Scotland Beautiful and the Garden for Life Forum.