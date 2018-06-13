Animal welfare charity welcomes new addition

A foal has been born at the Scottish SPCA's Aberdeen Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity welcomed the healthy colt into the world at 7.30am yesterday (Tuesday, June 12).

Centre Manager Graeme Innes said: “We’ve not had a foal born at our centre here in Aberdeen since the World Cup Final in 2014 so this was a lovely June surprise.

“His mother, Anna, came into our care with her daughter Nova and we knew we didn’t have long to wait for this little guy to make his appearance.

“Both Anna and son are doing well and we’ll be taking care of them at the centre for a few more months before trying to find them a loving new home together.

“Our centre here in Aberdeen has a large number of horses looking for loving new homes so we’d be delighted to welcome visitors interested in rehoming to our centre to meet the new addition and his other equine companions.”

Graeme continued: “We’re over the moon about his arrival and to help us celebrate we’re hoping the public can help us choose his name.

“We’re running a poll on Facebook over the next few days and will keep our followers updated with his progress.”

To find out more about rehoming from the Scottish SPCA visit www.scottishspca.org/rehome or call 03000 999 999 to contact your local centre.