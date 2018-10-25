Andrew scores with new football book

A Peterhead dad is celebrating the publication of his first children’s book.

Andrew Strachan’s book, ‘The Greatest Save Ever’ was initially created as a gift for children who attended some World Cup events earlier this year, but it has now been published by Christian Focus Publications.

Andrew first started writing the book two years ago for a Sunday School class as he explained: “Some of the children in that class really loved football and when it was getting close to Christmas time I was looking for an end of year prize for them.

“There were lots of books about football and lots of books about the Bible but I couldn’t find one that combined both, so I did something that my English teachers at school never thought I’d be able to do and I put the book together.”

Earlier this year Andrew reached out to Christian Focus Publications to get copies of the book printed for his After School Klubs (ASK) to have ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

Andrew added: “As part of the weekly Klubs I organised special World Cup events.

“Children came along to take part in some football competitions, got their photo taken with a replica of the World Cup trophy and everyone got a copy of the book.

“We weren’t sure how many people would turn up but we were stunned by how well received the book was and all those copies were gone in just a couple of weeks.

“Christian Focus Publications have now published the book for public sale and I’m so thankful to them for their support.”

Andrew’s book ‘The Greatest Save Ever’ is on sale at the Peterhead Faith Mission Bookshop priced at £2.99.