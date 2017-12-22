Alpha Course at Apex Church

A Peterhead church is launching a community wide initiative for anyone keen to find out more about Christianity in a relaxed and welcoming environment.

The Alpha Course commences at Apex Church at 7pm on Tuesday, January 9 and will run weekly until March 27.

Alpha is a series of sessions exploring life, meaning and purpose from a Christian perspective and intends to create honest conversation about the place of faith in today’s society.

Pastor Neil Cameron said: "In December we had the opportunity to welcome over 800 people to our Carols by Candlelight services. It was a fabulous evening and we have had such an enthusiastic response from people in and around Peterhead that we wanted to present a further opportunity to people in our community.

"The new year is so often seen as a chance for a new start and the Alpha course is a great way to consider the questions in life that really mean something."

"This Autumn we ran a similar course, mainly for church members. There was a great turnout from people who enjoyed the food, making new friends and the opportunity to talk about what was important to them. The course in January is open for everyone - whether you are a churchgoer with questions, have had an interest in the past but not been to church for a long time, or have never been involved with church or Christianity before, we think that the Alpha course has something to offer."

Neil added: "Since 1990 almost 30 million people have participated in an Alpha course and it has recently been updated to make use of some really engaging films. The evenings start with food, before watching the films and afterwards talking through any questions or issues they have raised.

"There's no obligation to say anything and we are hoping that many people's New Year resolution is to get their questions answered in 2018 and that they come along to the introductory session on January 9."

To register for the course or to find out more information, contact (01779) 478238, email info@apexcentre.org.uk, or register online at alpha.org/try