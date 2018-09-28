All roads lead to Peterhead for Seafood Festival

Peterhead’s town centre will be buzzing today thanks to the eagerly-anticipated Seafood Festival.

The inaugural festival will run from 12noon until 5pm and feature a host of stalls, activities and entertainment in Queen Street, Marischal Street and Chapel Street.

Organised by the Rediscover Peterhead BID team, the event has been supported by Aberdeenshire Council and Peterhead Port Authority.

The festival aims to showcase the seafood landed at Peterhead Fishmarket and available at local eateries, while celebrating the fishing heritage with a community market in the heart of the town centre.

Turriff and District Pipe Band will open the event from 11.30am, with highlights on the day include a pop-up fish and chip cafe by Zanres, cooking demonstrations from Amity Fish Company, Peterhead Fish Co, Crabs Scotland and Prime Seafoods, and cooking masterclasses by John and Cat Franchetti.

The Albert Hotel and Waverley Hotel will serve fish from their delicious menus, and great street food will also be available from tasty doughnuts to burgers and coffee.

Live music will be provided at the Caley Bar from 12 noon and Mambos from 2pm.

Local retailers, charities and crafters will also have stalls on the day including Brew Toon, Aquatics, Bon Bon and Peterhead Men’s Shed.

Dean Spruce will perform magic tricks and balloon modelling, while a Tamoshunter Train will run alongside the market for children to enjoy.

BID manager Iain Sutherland said: “We hope that this event will grow year-on-year and be an annual celebration for everyone to enjoy.

"I wish to thank Aberdeenshire Council and Peterhead Port Authority for their continued support in this exciting event.”