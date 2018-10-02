Affordable flats plan for Peterhead's North Street

A brownfield site in Peterhead is set to be transformed into 24 vital affordable flats.

Grampian Housing Association says the Roanheads proposals will also help regenerate the surrounding area.

An artists impression of how the developed North Street site would look

Under the new plans, the vacant corner plot of North Street and Brook Lane would be completely transformed with a mix of one and two bedroom flats set within a three-storey building.

A central courtyard would accommodate parking, bins and cycle storage.

Previous buildings on site were demolished after approval was granted in 2006 for the erection of a new engineering and joinery works which failed to materialise.

Developers NORR Consultants Ltd state: “The proposed development maximises the opportunity to provide modern affordable housing located centrally within Peterhead.

“The mix of housing has been discussed with the council’s housing service to ensure that this responds to the current accommodation needs in the area.”

They point out that the Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan supports the principle of such residential development and that this site would provide “valuable affordable housing” for Peterhead.

“The development restores a brownfield site and its redevelopment will assist in the regeneration of the area,” they add. “It is submitted that the proposal accords with the development plan and other material considerations.