Aden’s heritage to be explored though archaeology dig

Following the successful Aberdeenshire Council, Aden Country Park Restoration & Redevelopment Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) Parks for People, and the Historic Environment Scotland (HES) Archaeology Grant applications, an exciting new project will allow anyone to get involved in the archaeology and heritage of this area of Aberdeenshire.

Aden Country Park is full of archaeological sites of all periods and we have been mapping them to understand what they are and when they date from.

Ali Cameron of Cameron Archaeology, who is leading the archaeological aspects of the project with Ironside Farrar Ltd for Aberdeenshire Council, said: “In 2017 we uncovered three post-holes which were dated to around 1290BC – the Bronze Age. This is very intriguing and so we are going back to uncover the rest of the structure between November 5 and 15.

"There will be digging, survey, work with finds, and opportunities for schools and groups to visit the site and get involved in the work.

"We are keen to get as many people involved as possible. If it’s a career in archaeology that you want to follow, always wanted to go on a dig, or just want to find out a bit more about the area where you live then come along and join us."

Bruce Mann, Archaeologist for Aberdeenshire, Moray, Angus and Aberdeen, said: “This is another fantastic opportunity for people of all ages to uncover a part of Aberdeenshire’s rich heritage. The last time we dug in Aden we found a long-lost medieval tower house. Who knows what will be found this time?”

Neil Shirran, Project & Funding Officer, added: “It’s exciting times for Aden Country Park. Following the successful funding applications to the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) and Historic Environment Scotland (HES), a range of archaeological investigation work will be carried out over the project five-year delivery phase. Along with the various archaeological aspects the project will also look to restore, renovate and redevelop many of the built, cultural, natural and sometimes lost heritage features of the much-loved country park.”

For more information on the Aden Restoration & Redevelopment project please visit the project page on the Aberdeenshire Council website, or alternatively contact Neil Shirran at adencountrypark@gmail.com or phone 01771 613666.

For more information on the archaeology projects contact Ali by emailing cameronarch@btinternet.com or call 07581 181057.