Aden Park is 'Much Loved' by public

Mintlaw’s Aden Country Park has narrowly missed out on being crowned the UK’s Best Park 2019.

However, while the popular park didn’t achieve the top accolade it came agonisingly close, picking up a ‘Much Loved’ status.

The UK’s Best Park competition is organised by green space charity Fields in Trust which, for more than 90 years, has legally protected parks and green spaces ensuring they will always be available for future generations to enjoy.

A record 364 nominations were received for this year’s Best Park competition, of which 42 were in Scotland.

Those nominations were supported by park users, communities, Friends of Parks groups and landowners and an unprecedented total of 36,832 votes were case for parks and green spaces across the UK.

Pittencrieff Park in Dunfermline was voted Best Park in Scotland.

Known locally as ‘The Glen’, the nomination celebrated the diversity of the park, from kids’ areas to glasshouses, a peacock sanctuary and historical features.

In addition, ten other parks and green spaces achieved ‘Much Loved’ status, having been placed in the top 20 percent of all UK’s Best Park 2019 nominations throughout the UK.

The ‘Much Loved’ status recognises the support of local people who use and love these parks and green spaces.

Fields in Trust chief executive, Helen Griffiths said: “Congratulations to Pitencrieff Park and all the other “Much Loved” parks and green spaces in Scotland.

“We know that parks provide benefits to the physical health, mental wellbeing and community connections for people that use them.

“It is encouraging to see so many people celebrate how much they love their local parks.

“Fields in Trust is committed to protecting these vital parts of the UK’s community infrastructure for future generations to enjoy.

“We know that green spaces are good, do good and need to be protected for good.”