Accolade success for Peterhead’s Sheer Beauty salon

A Peterhead beauty salon received a top accolade at the Aberdeen Business Awards on Sunday, March 31.

Sheer Beauty, located on the town’s Kirk Street, was delighted to have been named ‘Best Nail Salon’ for 2019.

Olivia Summers always dreamed of owning her own salon so she started up Sheer Beauty three years ago aged 21.

She now works alongside Demi Brown who joined the salon in 2018.

Olivia said: “Since Demi joined we have worked our hardest to provide the best experience and service for all of our clients.”

She added: “We would like to thank all of our clients, friends and family, especially my granny and grandad Jim and Pearl who have really put a lot of effort and hard work into helping me with the shop, for voting and supporting us for our dream to come true - I really appreciate it.

“We couldn’t have gotten this far without each and every one of our amazing clients and family.

“We would also like to say congratulations to all the other businesses that won an award on the night.”

Sheer Beauty has been automatically entered into the national Scottish Business Awards grand final to be held in Glasgow next month.