Aberdeenshire residents waiting 'twice as long' for ambulance

Residents in some Aberdeenshire towns are waiting at least twice as long for an ambulance than those in other parts of the region.

Performance statistics from the Scottish Ambulance Service highlight the challenges facing areas that do not have a local station nearby.

In life-threatening situations in 2018, up to October 31, the average length of time taken to respond to a 999 call from Turriff was 18 minutes.

Other problem areas were Aboyne (15 minutes) or the Mearns (15 minutes).

In the worst cases, crews took more than 30 minutes to reach patients in those areas. In contrast, ambulances arrived in Peterhead within seven minutes, while the average for the whole of Grampian was six minutes and 50 seconds - within the national target of eight minutes.

Separate figures obtained following a Freedom of Information request by the Scottish Conservatives last week have also shown that there have been dozens of hoax calls in the past year, including 65 in the North division covering the North-east and Highlands.

Scottish Conservative MSP Peter Chapman, said: “These figures highlight once again the poor level of cover experienced by parts of the north-east. In life-threatening emergency situations, ever second can count.”