Aberdeenshire Council to charge for filming at ports

Aberdeenshire Council is hoping to tap into the lucrative movie business by charging a fee for filming at its harbours.

It has now agreed to introduce a £300 per day charge at all seven of its harbours for location and facility usage.

A number of films and adverts have been filmed across the authority’s harbours over the years, but it had no method of charging for the privilege.

All harbour advisory committees are in agreement with the recommendation which was rubber-stamped by the authority’s Infrastructure Services Committee on Thursday.

Councillor Mark Findlater, who himself appeared as an extra in the recent remake of Whisky Galore, welcomed the initiative.

He said the area boasted a “huge number of beautiful harbours” under the council’s control which were sure to attract continued interest among filmmakers and said it was a positive move to generate income.

Portsoy was the principal film location for Gillies MacKinnon’s 2016 remake of Whisky Galore, while Stonemouth was shot at Macduff in 2014 and Buckie featured in an episode of 1987 cult hit Tutti Frutti.

Meanwhile, harbour users are to face a 3.5 % increase in rates and dues for the coming financial year.

The cost of inflation rise will see the likes of a six-month fee for a 7m traditional berth at Stonehaven with no water supply increasing by £5.14 from £146.76 to £151.90

A 12-month fee for an 8m serviced pontoon berth in Banff Harbour Marina increases by £42.35 from £1209.96 to £1,252.35.

Banff Harbour users will face a £25 charge to cover the £2,100 cost of replacement ladders on the East Pier.

Councillor John Cox also urged the council to do everything it could to keep Banff Harbour a vibrant facility for all to enjoy after a multi-million investment.

He commented: “If the council is going to start charging dues for boat users there has to be a condition built in that Banff Harbour doesn’t become a port where old vessels come along and die.”