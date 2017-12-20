Aberdeenshire Council arrangements for festive fortnight

With Christmas rapidly approaching, Aberdeenshire Council is advising customers of its arrangements for the festive fortnight.

Aberdeenshire Council offices will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, as well as New Year’s Day and January 2.

Some residents will have their bins collected on different days. Those affected will receive a postcard with information on their collections as follows:

Collections due on Monday, December 25 will take place the following Friday (December 29). Those due on Tuesday, December 26 will be done the following Saturday (December 30).

Collections scheduled for Monday, January 1 will be done on Friday, January 5 and those due on Tuesday, January 2 will take place on Saturday, January 6.

Essential services, such as care and winter maintenance, will continue as usual during the holidays.

People requiring emergency support can contact the following numbers on the days the council is closed, and from 5pm-9am on the days it is open:

• Housing repairs – 03456 08 12 03;

• Homelessness – 03456 08 12 03;

• Social work – 03456 08 12 06;

Environmental Health – 03456 08 12 07.

Customers can register for automatic alerts on a range of subjects by creating a myAberdeenshire account at the website www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/my/

The service provides information on bin collection dates, alerts on school closure and school transport changes, as well as a range of other transactions.