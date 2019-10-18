Aberdeen Christmas Classic reveals judges and welcomes entries

Entries are now being taken for this year’s Aberdeen Christmas Classic event which takes place at Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ Thainstone Centre on November 25 and 26/

The two-day premier event, held in conjunction with the Aberdeen Fatstock Association, regularly attracts the best of livestock from the area and includes a fixture of prime cattle and sheep, as well as shows and sales of pedigree female sheep, pedigree bulls, and the Rising Stars exhibition calf show.

This year, Aberdeen and Northern Marts (ANM) and Aberdeen Fatstock Association, are delighted to welcome specialist construction firm Rapid Development Project, as the main sponsor of the event.

The company, which has been operating in the farming industry for more than 40 years ago, is owned by the Duxbury family, who also run a mixed farming enterprise near Rothienorman.

ANM prime and cull cattle manager, Tim McDonald, said: “The Aberdeen Christmas Classic is fast approaching and promises to feature another line-up of stellar livestock. We invite exhibitors to put forward their entries for a chance to participate in this prestigious agricultural event and compete for an array of trophies and attractive cash prize fund.”

A strong line-up of judges from across the country have been selected for the various sections to include Jamie Chapman of James Chapman Butchers, Wishaw, and Frank Yorke, Yorkes of Dundee, Dundee, for the open haltered cattle classes.

The open unhaltered beef cattle will be judged by Stewart Mackie of SA Mackie Butchers, Aberlour, while Anna Forsyth, WTS Forsyth and Sons Butchers, Peebles, will judge the Young Farmers’ haltered and unhaltered cattle and sheep.

Tom Hutcheon of JB Penman Butchers at Crail, Anstruther, will judge the open prime sheep, while Michael Durno, Auchorachan, Glenlivet, has the task of judging the Rising Stars exhibition calf show and best presented and paraded.

Northern Ireland breeder Mark Priestley of the Limestone Suffolk flock near Seaford, will head up the Suffolk females, while Texel females will be judged by Keith Parker, Wyrebeck, Longlane, Scorton, Preston.

Local producer Alan Miller, Mid Lurg, Midmar, Inverurie, has been selected as the judge for the Beltex females.

The deadline for pedigree cattle and sheep entries is Monday, October 21 and Monday, November 11 for prime cattle and sheep entries.