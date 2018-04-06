A90 road closures

The A90 southbound slip road to Newburgh is expected to close this Sunday night for surfacing works as part of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route/Balmedie to Tipperty (AWPR/B-T) project.

The contractor will close the A90 diverge slip road, from the southbound A90 main carriageway at Tipperty to the B9000 east, from around 8pm Sunday, April 8 until 8pm on Friday, April 13. As part of these works, access to the realigned Tarty Road from the B9000 will also close.

This closure will enable the contractor to safely complete surfacing works on the B9000 east and realigned Tarty Road.

Diversions will be signposted. To gain access to the B9000 east during the closure, road users should continue to travel southbound on the A90 until they reach the A975 Newburgh Junction where they should then turn left and join the A975 north towards Newburgh. Drivers will then be directed to re-join the B9000 east of the closure.

These works are weather dependent and may be subject to change at short notice.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “The temporary closure of the A90 southbound diverge slip road at Tipperty is necessary to enable the contractor to complete surfacing works in this area. Road users who would normally use this route should plan their journeys in advance so that they can reach their destination safely and on time.

“We would like to ask road users to drive with more caution than usual and to observe all signage for their own safety, as well as for the safety other road users and the construction workforce.

“We would also like to thank road users and the local community for their on-going support and patience during the construction works.”