A90 options discussed at meeting

The newly formed lobby group “Dual Peterhead” met with representatives from NESTRAN, Aberdeenshire Council Transportation Department and Peterhead Port Authority last Wednesday to discuss the possibility of a dual carriageway from Ellon to Peterhead.

The Group’s chair, Lisa Buchan, gave a presentation highlighting the economic, social and safety benefits of any future upgrade to the A90.

Following the presentation Mr Rab Watkins, Chair of NESTRAN, briefed the meeting on the current Regional Transport Strategy and the current planned upgrades to the A90 including the Toll of Burness junction.

Lisa Buchan stated the meeting was an encouraging start to opening up dialogue with Nestrans and Aberdeenshire Council.

She said: "A positive discussion was held highlighting the benefits a dual carriageway would bring to Peterhead.

"Dual Peterhead has already made a good start, engaging business support and we will build on this going forward. To have the input of Simon Brebner, CEO Peterhead Port Authority, at the meeting was significant in demonstrating the real benefits a dual carriageway could bring to the town of Peterhead.

"We are committed to taking the campaign forward to make Peterhead an even better place to live, work and visit."

A question and answer session followed where “Dual Peterhead” members put a number of questions to the visitors.

The answers highlighted the serious economic need for a dual carriageway and the lack of resilience of the north-east roads. Of particular interest was the that the average daily usage of the A90 already stands at 9,000 movements, very close to the road usage levels required for Transport Scotland to consider building a dual carriageway.

The meeting concluded with the visitors being in no doubt of the Group’s determination and enthusiasm in seeing the upgrade of the A90 north of Ellon.

“Dual Peterhead” is a group consisting of Peterhead Community Councillors and Elected Councillors whose aim is to promote the benefits that a dual carriageway would bring to the North east Port by working in partnership local and national transport agencies.