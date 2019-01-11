A90 junction discussed at meeting

Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity Michael Matheson has met with Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin to discuss concerns over a notorious junction.

It comes after Ms Martin wrote to the Scottish Government calling for a meeting to discuss the continuing safety fears about the Toll of Birness and whether a roundabout at the junction could help mitigate the number of incidents in the area.

The junction, which takes people onto the A952 towards Fraserburgh, is regularly the scene of accidents, often blocking the busy A90 Peterhead to Aberdeen road.

Last year, flashing signs were put in place to help warn drivers about road safety.

Ms Martin met with Mr Matheson in his ministerial offices alongside Stuart Wilson, Transport Scotland’s National Operations Manager.

Following the meeting with the Cabinet Secretary, Ms Martin plans to meet with Aberdeenshire Council’s Road Safety Manger to call for further discussions at what could be done at a local authority level on the issue.

Commenting, Gillian Martin MSP, said: “I had a really constructive meeting with the Transport Secretary who made it clear that he is keen to provide any support he can which will benefit the A952 junction and help mitigate against incidents.

“It is clear there is an appetite amongst constituents of mine who use this stretch of road to strengthen the infrastructure.

“Further discussions need to be had about the potential for a roundabout at the Toll of Birness so the next step will be meeting with Aberdeenshire Council to discuss what can be done to assist in bringing this forward by the local authority.

“Access in the weeks before Christmas to the AWPR has been transformative for the North East and we must build on this by making improvements elsewhere.”