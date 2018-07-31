A90 crash victim named

Police Scotland has named the driver who sadly died following a crash on the A90 near St Fergus last week.

Andrew Lawton (47) died after his black Vauxhall Insignia crashed on the A90 Peterhead to Fraserburgh road on Thursday, July 26.

Andrew was from the Peterhead area.

Sergeant Stuart Lawrence from the North East Road Policing Unit said: "First and foremost our thoughts at this time are with Andrew's family and friends. I would ask anyone with information who hasn't yet come forward to contact Police Scotland on 101.''