A year in the life of the Peterhead Language Cafe

The Language Cafe has had a busy and diverse 2017.

The group meets weekly at Modo's Encounter Cafe premises.

There was some Midsummer antics in June

Regular participants have welcomed new to join and enjoy the cafe-based activities along with a few outings to local tourist attractions.

It also welcomed the Ellon Language Cafe to celebrate sharing different Christmas traditions from around the world.

The cafe celebrated Light Up Peterhead with the community by offering a chance to make Christmas decorations and share their own Christmas stories in Encounter in Drummers Corner for the afternoon.

The morning and evening Language Cafe will resume in the New Year and it's hoped even more people will join and share their interests, skills and knowledge with the group.

The Cafe have their own Facebook page (Peterhead Language Cafe) and welcome you to join and find out what's happening in 2018.