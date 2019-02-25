A taste of success for young entrepreneurs

This year’s Peterhead Academy Young Enterprise team “Puglets Adventures” have already tasted success.

The team, which has created a series of books aimed at primary school children in P1-3, attended a selling event at Belmont Street before christmas and were named joint winners, also picking up best stall.

The books are based on elements of the government’s health and wellbeing SHANARRI indicators.

The indicators represent eight areas where children and young people need to progress to do well now and in the future.

The books produced so far revolve around a main character called “Pip” the Pug who in the first book finds out that he needs to start eating healthy and being active, after not being able to fit into his costume for a party.

In the second book Pip goes to a new school and finds out he is the only pug there and all the other dogs become nasty to him.

Both books end in a positive tone showing children how to include everyone and how to eat healthy and be active.

Puglet Adventures visited several primary schools where they have used a presentation, drama and quiz with their life size Pip the pug, to interact with the pupils.

They also provided them with an activity sheet to fill in blank words that can be found within the book.

The pupils seemed to enjoy the presentation and loved meeting Pip.

They created a competition for the pupils to enter which was to draw a picture of Pip and those with the best drawings won a prize.

The team has also attended two selling events for their books, firstly at the Academy S5/6 parents evening and secondly at the Young Enterprise event in Belmont Street, Aberdeen.

At both events they sold multiple books and raised more than £300.

Besides having a successful day of sales, they also won an award for having the best stall and came “joint winners” in the Belmont Street event.