A safety film - but with a fair slice of drama

Aspiring young actors and film makers from the North East experienced the real life setting of a major industrial complex – thanks to the px group.

Members of Page2Stage drama group, including former film students from Stockton Riverside College, travelled to Buchan to shoot an instructional video that will help keep staff, visitors and contractors at the St. Fergus Gas Terminal – operated by px - safe.

The film, which was planned, shot and edited by the young people’s new venture - Ufilms Productions - will now be shown to all those visiting the St. Fergus site.

Kelly Fairhurst, who runs the drama group and is Lecturer in film and TV production at Stockton Riverside College, said: “A number of our budding young actors have gone on to enrol on the film making course over the years and it was four of them – who have since graduated – that became involved in this project.

“The students set up their own film production company last year as part of Stockton Riverside College’s enterprise initiative.

“It was the quality of the films produced by Ufilms Productions that grabbed px’s attention.”

Responsible for the management and maintenance of nine potentially hazardous facilities across the UK - including power stations, gas processing plants and fuel storage depots – px group took over the operations and maintenance of St. Fergus Gas Terminal in 2015.

Michael Derbyshire, SHE Manager, said: “One of the areas which required updating at St Fergus was the safety induction film for the site. We wanted to focus on our px zero harm objective - ensuring no harm to people and the environments in which we work - and to include more information about process safety and major accident or hazard prevention.

“As a company which supports apprenticeships and is keen to help young people find routes into employment, we decided that it would be fantastic to involve this talented and inspiring group of young film makers and actors.

It was a great pleasure to work with them and I know they gained valuable experience from the project,” he added.