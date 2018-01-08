A Nappy New Year for Peterhead couple

A Peterhead couple are celebrating a very Nappy New Year with the birth of their daughter on New Year’s Day.

Their 8lb 11oz bundle of joy was among the first new arrivals of 2018, but had been expected to be an early Christmas present for the family.

Little Harlo Hepburn, the second child of Ashley Neilson and Dean Hepburn of Waterside Way, had been due to enter the world on December 22.

However, they had to wait until 5.36am on January 1 for their little girl to arrive.

Mr Hepburn (28), said that Harlo’s arrival had made New Year’s Day “even more special”.

He added: “We are delighted at how it turned out. She will never be shy of a birthday party, that is for sure.”

Miss Neilson was taken to Aberdeen Maternity Hospital on Saturday, December 30. And while the rest of the nation prepared to celebrate the end of 2017, she went into labour at 11.30pm on Hogmanay.

She said she had worried that Harlo might have made an appearance on Christmas Day, disrupting the special day for their two-year-old son, Kol.

However, she said Kol had been buzzing with excitement at the prospect of meeting his new sibling.

The 25-year-old said: “We were expecting a Christmas baby originally. We spent Christmas Day with my family and it was a bit unsettled, because I was scared I was going to go into labour. Kol has been excited about getting a new sister though.”

Harlo was the second infant born at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, and she was followed by more babies at 7.30am and 9.50am.