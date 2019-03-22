A hat-trick for Buchan firms at NE Food and Drink Awards

Two Buchan firms have picked up three top awards between them at this year’s North-east Food & Drink Awards.

Brew Toon and Rora Diary took three of the 13 top awards on offer at the awards which were held in Aberdeen on Thursday.

It was a double celebration for Rora Dairy, having picked up the Most Successful Product from the 2018 Awards and Best Retail Product (small businesses).

Jane Mackie founded Rora Dairy, based at Middleton of Rora Farm.

Its range of healthy yoghurt impressed the judges as an outstanding product with clear local provenance and an impressive number of customers.

By listening to customer feedback and adjusting its proposition accordingly, Rora exceeded its sales forecast and tackled the foodservice market early in its development.

Judges noted that the company has a strong vision of where it is going.

Meanwhile, Blue Toon brewing firm Brew Toon picked up the award for Best Brewed Product (retail, foodservice), for its craft beer range, including the recently launched Jail Ale (real ale), M’ango Unchained (mango IPA), and Ship Launch (Brut IPA).

Judges said they were “particularly impressed by the packaging and flavours” and added that they felt it “really stood out” in a crowded market.

They added that they loved Brew Toon’s “passion and infectious enthusiasm for their product’s business”.

Commenting on the win general manager of Brew Toon, Cameron Bowden, said: “We are extremely happy with the award, we pride ourselves on our bold flavours and innovative beers so to hear that from the judges was great.”