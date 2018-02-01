A fond farewell to port stalwart Glenis

One of Peterhead Harbour’s longest serving employees retired (early) this week.

Glenis Kelman originally started working with the Peterhead Harbour Trustees in 1976 then took a break to raise her sons, Charles and Christopher.

She returned in 2003 and has spent this last period with the merged harbours under Peterhead Port Authority.

Glenis is married to Charles and has two granddaughters whom she plans to spend more time with in the days ahead.

Port authority chief executive, John Wallace, said that Glenis’ retirement was truly bitter sweet for everyone.

"She has been an outstanding employee in every department and is one of Peterhead’s ‘treasures’. While we are sorry to see her leave, she has all of our best wishes for a long, healthy and happy retirement."