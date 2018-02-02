£71m boost for Peterhead

A planned £71 million investment in Peterhead is set to see the creation of a new academy, new primary school and sporting facilities as well as a new care village.

Aberdeenshire Council’s reports for its budget meeting revealed the new capital plan included the bumper cash boost for the port.

The plan shows that a modern community campus will be built in the coming years to include a new academy, new primary school and sporting facilities. A new sports centre with facilities for indoor and outdoors sports is also included as part of the plan.

Additionally, a new care village is scheduled and other community facilities such as a new theatre are also within the Master Plan which will now be developed.

Commenting on the cash injection, local councillor Dianne Beagrie, who is also vice-chair of the Buchan Area Committee, saie she was ‘ecastatic’ at the news.

“I’m delighted that with the support and backing of all my administration colleagues our election promises can now become a reality,” she said.

“As soon I was elected last May I petitioned, encouraged and lobbied anyone who would listen to come to Peterhead and see what investment was needed for the town.

“The new Peterhead councillors who serve in the Administration have fought hard for this investment. We worked together and had the ful support of the administration in finally getting this project into the Capital Plan.

She added: “Now that this money has been allocated to the Capital Plan, work can continue on the Master Plan for Peterhead - bringing everything together and starting to design and plan these facilities and do that in full consultation with everyone in the town.

“It will be a long process, but by 2025 much of the work is expected to be completed.”

Councillor Alan Fakley said: “It’s been eight months of hard work to get this funding allocated but it’s great that planning for this project can now start.

“We will be continuing to push for the completion of this work at the earliest opportunity and will ensure tha teveryone in the town is kept up to date on progress.”

Cllr Iain Sutherland, who recently led the successful town centre BID process, added: “This investment on top of the harbour development, ALDI, the forthcoming Drummer’s Corner revamp and the planned Clerkhill shops project will certainly change Peterhead for the better. We are committed to this project and delighted to have this financial commitment to Peterhead.”

All three councillors paid tribute to their colleagues. “We would like to thank Norman Smith, Anne Simpson and Marion Buchan who have supported us throughout the last eight months.”

Welcoming the continuing commitment, SNP Cllr Anne Allan said: “I very much welcome the decision taken by the current Administration to continue with the commitment to a new Peterhead Academy and to move forward to the next stage, including it in the council’s Capital Plan.

“We lobbied hard in previous councils for a new academy but had to wait until the SNP and Labour Partnership Group took over the running of the council in 2015 for that to become a formal commitment. I’m therefore delighted that the groundwork laid in the previous council term is being taken forward.”

Peterhead South & Cruden councillor Stephen Smith added: “This is very good news for the town. I was delighted that one of the first things the SNP Group pushed for when we went into administration in 2015 was a commitment to a replacement academy for Peterhead, which is desperately needed, and I’m pleased this commitment has been continued. With the work done on this project to date, inclusion in the Capital Plan is the next logical step.

“Over the past several council terms and this current term, most of the Peterhead councillors have worked together across party lines to maintain this commitment and we look forward to continuing to work together for the good of the town.”