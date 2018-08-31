£600,000 investment in new North-east buses

A local bus operator has added 10 high specification Mercedes Sprinter minibuses to its North fleet.

The minibuses will be in operation on Stagecoach bus services in Aberdeenshire, Moray, Caithness, Orkney and Skye and mark an investment of just over £600,000.

The vehicles are fitted with faux leather seats, seatbelts and "Euro 6" specification low-noise engines representing the very latest in clean engine technology. The minibuses accept contactless payments and are fitted with the latest tracking technology allowing customers to track exactly when their bus will arrive at their stop.

Bus users will be able to board the minibuses from September in Peterhead on services 81, 82, 83 and 84A/C.

One of the buses will be used in the Banchory area on a school bus service on behalf of Aberdeenshire Council.

David Liston, managing director for Stagecoach North Scotland, said: "We are delighted to introduce the Mercedes minibuses to our fleet for the first time.

"We have received feedback from the local communities that modern, smaller buses would be their preference for some of the shorter trips we operate.

"Low floor access, including a dedicated space for wheelchair users will improve the attractiveness of local services in many of our communities, especially for customers travelling with shopping as well as those with reduced mobility. We look forward to welcoming customers on board our minibuses across North Scotland."