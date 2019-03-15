£3.84 million allocated to Buchan roads

Buchan’s roads are to get a £3.84 million cash injection in the coming financial year.

Aberdeenshire Council has earmarked the revenue budget to cover road maintenance, lighting improvements and drainage works.

Just over £500,000 has also been allocated for winter maintenance and emergency works in the area.

In a report to next week’s Buchan Area Committee, Infrastructure Services director Stephen Archer says: “A good road infrastructure is vital for a rural authority like Aberdeenshire and an efficient and effective maintenance programme is essential.”

Included in the Buchan plan is a £60,000 resurfacing of South Street in Mintlaw and £70,000 for Peterhead’s Kirk Street.

A 1.3km stretch of the B9093 between Strichen and New Deer will also benefit from an £80,000 investment.

A further £8.4m of prioritised Buchan works are to be included in a reserves list.

The Shire’s infrastructure includes some 3,500 miles of carriageways, 995 miles of footways, 1,440 bridges and 44,600 streetlights.

As part of its approved five-year revenue budget for 2019-24, the council included £12.2m for road maintenance for the coming financial year and a further £4.5m for winter maintenance and other emergencies.

Its capital plan for the next five years includes an allowance in the next 12 months of £11.75m for roads resurfacing and reconstruction, £1.2m for road drainage, £1.3m for street lighting works, £1.75m for bridges and structures and £475,000 for quarries.