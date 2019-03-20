£3.5m refurbishment for town’s Asda store

Peterhead’s Asda store is set to undergo a revamp and three extensions following a £3.5m investment.

Work is set to get underway shortly and is expected to be completed in July.

In addition to a new layout and brightened look, customers will be able to experience some brand new store features including the popular Scan & Go service.

The service allows shoppers to scan and bag items as they shop using a provided handset and then breeze through a dedicated bank of checkouts by simply scanning the QR code on the checkout screen where they will then pay for their items (card only).

The store, situated on Longside Road, will also receive a full counter replacement including a new and stress-free create your own pizza counter, where customers can enjoy Asda’s fresh pizzas.

In addition, the store’s popular George clothing department will also be revamped to feature extended ranges, allowing shoppers to browse the latest trends and fashion must haves.

Customers will also see an all new customer service desk as well as convenient Click & Collect lockers, where customers only need to enter in their order number and the locker will open up for them to collect their items previously purchased online.

Commenting on the upcoming refurbishment Edy Young, Store Manager at Asda Peterhead, said: “We’re really excited about all the changes and new services that we will be bringing to customers in Peterhead, as well as a breadth of new products including a create your own pizza counter and an extended George clothing range.

“We will try to minimise any disruption to our customers who are shopping with us whilst we make these changes and would like to thank them in advance for their patience over the course of the refresh, which we aim to have fully completed by July.”

Following the completed work, the Peterhead Asda store will open from 7am to 11pm from Monday to Saturday, and 8am to 10pm on Sunday.