£25,000 grant for Peterhead social enterprise boosting tech skills in children

Martin Evans from Peterhead is one of 15 individuals from across Scotland to share a total of £215,000 grant funding from the Scottish Government’s Social Entrepreneurs Fund.

The awards were delivered by Firstport, Scotland’s development agency for start-up social enterprise.

As social enterprises, all of the businesses supported have social or environmental goals which aim to become financially sustainable and generate profits to re-invest in the cause

they support.

The grants were made as part of Firstport’s awards programme, delivering two levels of award – Start It and Build It.

Martin Evans received a £25,000 'Build It' award to develop his enterpris - Digital Maker CIC - which was founded by Martin and his business partner Philip Thompson to deliver workshops

and training in digital making and associated technology, aimed at tackling the skills gap and extending opportunities for young people.

Martin Evans said: “Digital Maker CIC will contribute to the confidence, growth mind set and critical thinking of the pupils and teachers we work with.

"We want to increase the number of children in the North East of Scotland taking up computing and technology-based further education or business start-ups. The Build It award will allow Digital Maker to continue to build on the work it has done so far and provide workshops to more young people from areas of multiple deprivation."

Josiah Lockhart, chief executive of Firstport, said: “In this latest round of funding, it’s been great to see so many previous Start It award winners, having progressed their enterprises, now coming back with successful Build It applications– including Martin.

"Starting a social enterprise can seem daunting, but the support is there at each stage to help you develop your idea into a viable business delivering lasting social impact.”