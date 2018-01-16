£15k Asda Foundation grant for Toon group

Age Peterhead is celebrating after receiving a fantastic £15,000 grant from the Asda Foundation.

The group initially applied for

funding in July last year and received confirmation that the application was successful in December, making the news a very delightful early Christmas present.

Asda Peterhead store manager Grant McHardy and community champion Keely Long went along to the Age Peterhead base at 8 Thistle Street on Tuesday, January 9 to present the money.

A spokesperson for Age Peterhead said: “Age Peterhead is delighted and extremely grateful to the Asda Foundation for their generous grant of £15,000.

“We are absolutely over the moon for the donation which together with £6,000 funding from the Robertson Trust Glasgow, will enable us to purchase a new Willoughby mobility caravan.

“It will be situated beside our other caravan at Christie’s Burnside Caravan Park in Fochabers ready for the 2018 season, open April to the end of October.”

The spokesperson added: “Holidays are now widely recognised as being fundamental to carers to help alleviate the physical and emotional demands for caring. A break can be critical to a carer’s sense of health and wellbeing.

“The caravans are available at a subsidised rate for the elderly, carers, veterans and infirm improving their quality of life providing a much needed respite break for many over the coming years thanks to our benefactors.

“We thank Keely and Grant at our local Asda store for all their help with this project.”

Commenting on the presentation, Peterhead store manager Grant McHardy said: “Age Peterhead is a fantastic cause and it’s great that we can continue to support the local community.

“We’ve worked hard all year to make it achieveable.”

Grant added: “The Peterhead store has given over £20,000 to a number of local causes in 2017.”

Asda Peterhead community champion, Keely Long, said: “If any local groups or causes wish to apply for funding just come in store and ask to speak to me.

“Visit www.asdafoundation.org for more details.”