14-year-old charged over New Pitsligo incidents

A 14-year-old boy has been charged in relation to a series of alleged incidents in the New Pitsligo area.

The reported incidents have all occurred within the last eight weeks and included the New Pitsligo Arms, New Pitsligo Primary School, the New Pitsligo Bowling Club as well as domestic properties.

Police say the boy will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

Detective Sergeant Sam Buchan said: “We are committed to tackling acquisitive crime here in the North-east. Additional patrols will be carried out in the area, however I would remind businesses and home owners to always secure windows and doors when leaving properties unattended to avoid becoming the victim of this type of crime.

"Our Crime Reduction Officers are available to give free home security assessments for anyone who wishes one. To arrange such a visit please call 101.”