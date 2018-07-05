13-year-old charged over Peterhead beach blaze

A 13-year-old has been charged following a blaze near Peterhead golf course.

The fire broke out in the early evening near the golf course end of the Birnie Bridge.

Officers assisted two Scottish Fire & Rescue Service appliances along with a specialist unit and the fire was quickly extinguished.

A 13-year-old boy was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with the incident a short time later, and will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit in due course.

Inspector George Cordiner said: "Thanks to the quick actions of the SFRS the fire was extinguished quickly and the clubhouse was fortunately not at risk."

He added: "It goes without saying that recklessly setting fires is incredibly dangerous – you have no idea how it may develop, especially given the very dry weather we have been experiencing recently.

“What you think is just a bit of fun could very quickly develop into a serious situation putting people and property at risk. It won't be tolerated."

The Buchanie broadcast live from the scene - check out the video at https://www.facebook.com/pg/buchanienews/posts/