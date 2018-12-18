£13.1million boost for local authority welcomed

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson has welcomed an increase in Scottish Government funding of more than £13million to Aberdeenshire Council.

The cash-boost will mean a boost for day-to-day spending on essential public services and an increase of £13.1 million on the local authority’s spending budget.

The budget saw Finance Secretary Derek Mackay announce a total funding package amounting to £11.1 billion for local government.

Despite a £2 billion reduction in real terms to Scotland’s block grant over the last decade, the 2019/20 budget provides local authorities with a real term increase in overall funding of over £210 million.

Stewart Stevenson MSP said: “People across Aberdeenshire will welcome this significant investment in their local services.

“Despite continued Tory cuts to Scotland’s resource budget, every local authority in Scotland has seen their funding increase in this year’s budget.

“These figures prove that the SNP government is committed to funding councils to deliver better schools, roads, housing and key services in Aberdeenshire.”