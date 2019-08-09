Vet charity PDSA is searching for miraculous pets

Vet charity PDSA wants to hear about any miracle pets in Scotland for its unique Pet Survivor Awards.

The competition is open to any pet in the UK treated for a life-threatening illness or injury between August 1, 2018, and August 31, 2019.

One of the finalists in last year’s competition was from Scotland. Maximus, the miracle moggy, was nominated after a suspected traffic accident left him with extensive head injuries, and the loss of his right eye.

He had to be resuscitated twice, and his jaw had to be pinned back together, but he fought through everything and survived.

PDSA vet Olivia Anderson-Nathan said: “We’d like to hear from anyone whose pet has an extraordinary story of survival against all odds, or who has cheated death by a whisker.”

The winner of PDSA Pet Survivor 2019 will be decided by a public vote later in the year. Pet owners wishing to nominate their pet can enter online at PDSA Pet Survivor

The closing date is Sunday, September 8.