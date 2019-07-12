This is what 1,000 can fetch you across the UK

This is what you can rent for £1,000 per month across the UK

Renting prices and what you could bag yourself for a £1,000 vary wildly across the UK.

With the current average UK rent sitting at £934, according to HomeLet, this is a roundup of where you could call home on a £1,000 budget.

1. Studio Flat, Tudor Close, Brixton, London

2. One-bed terrace, Grafton Street, Cambridge

3. One bed flat, Gordondale Road, Aberdeen

4. One bed flat, Royal Parade, Bristol

