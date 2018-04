Can any of you remember these chaps who were pictured at The Cabin on Buchanhaven Pier back in 1973?

This photograph was taken from our files and features (left to right): Doddie Milne, David Buchan, Jennie's Bob, Shank, John Baird (Navie), Andy Reid, John Bruce, Jemsie Third and James Strachan (Pinger).

Was this a regular meeting point back in the day and how often did these gentlemen meet here?

Let us know your memories.