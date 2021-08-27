Take a free trial of an e-bike
Halfords in Peterhead is joining a company-wide scheme to offer free e-bike trials.
Friday, 27th August 2021, 6:50 am
Updated
Friday, 27th August 2021, 9:26 am
A choice of up to 12 e-bikes will be available for customers to try out for up to six hours, giving ample time to get a feel for their chosen e-bike.
Taking part in the new trial customers should enter their postcode into the Halfords e-bike trial finder, and they are shown availability at their local store.
From there, they can choose a day and time that suits, and book a slot – a £101 deposit will be taken when the bike is collected, but is refunded when returned. To book an e-bike trial, go to www.halfords.com/bikes/services-advice/free-electric-bike-trials.html.