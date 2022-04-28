Elf heads to Aberdeen

Get in the festive spirit at P&J Live

If you know of someone that would ‘fit the crown’ then why not nominate them?

The Buchan Queen Contest returns for Peterhead Scottish Week 2022 and we are looking for an ambassador to represent the town during the summer festivities

This year marks the 60th Scottish Week and what a milestone it would be to have a 60th Buchan Queen to ‘crown’ it all off

We are looking for applicants aged 18+ that reside in the area (AB42/AB43/AB41 postcode) and are available on Saturday 28th May for the competition.

Duties include (but not limited to) prize giving, attending a variety of events, meet and greets, photo opportunities, engaging with members of the public, media interviews, possible visits to local care homes/hospital (whether restrictions allow).

The first two runners up will be announced as “Buchan Princesses”.

To enter: Please send us a private message, start your message with ‘BuchanQueen’, provide details of the person you are nominating, such as, Name, Date of Birth, Town/Village, a valid Contact Number and that you have their agreement to enter the competition - along with a brief description as to why you think they’d make a good “Buchan Queen”. PLEASE ask the nominees permission before entering!