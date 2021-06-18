Cyclist completes fundraising UK tour of 168 RNLI stations

Harry Lidgley celebrates having completed his cycle challenge. (Photo: Photography Squared)

Harry Lidgley started at RNLI HQ in Poole on May 1, and returned to Poole on the June 3 after 34 days cycling, averaging 192km (120 miles) per day.

In the process, he has raised over £6000 for the RNLI, meaning he smashed both his targets of completing the challenge inside 42 days and raising £5000 for the life-saving charity.

Harry said: “I got everything out of the challenge that I had been hoping to – immense satisfaction at completing my circumnavigation, the chance to cycle through some spectacular regions around our coastline, and the opportunity to meet many RNLI crew members.

"Everyone I met was really enthusiastic about my challenge, which was always a great morale boost.

“Of course, at times, it wasn’t all plain sailing.

"I had a mix of just about every type of weather condition, enduring hail showers and cold nights in the South West, a few washout rainy days in Wales, some very tough headwinds in Scotland, and scorching heat back on the English south coast as I neared the finish.

"On days like these I just had to grit my teeth and do the best I could.

"But these are the really valuable days that build your capacity to endure and your mental resilience – all good training for future events!

There’s still the opportunity to donate to Harry’s fundraising appeal on behalf of the RNLI.