Cruden Bay Community Association are forging on with their projects.
Cruden Bay Community Association have been hard at work recently as they became involved in a village project.
The group, consisting of various local individuals, some with families, some with businesses, have been pooling their combined strengths to arrange to have a youth shelter installed at Millpark.
This much-needed facility was built and generously donated by Score, Peterhead.
Local builder Luke Rennie, also donated his time and materials to construct the foundations for the shelter.
This is all part of the ongoing Millpark Rejuvenation Project which will eventually include picnic seating, a set of new goals and the re-seeding of the football pitch area.
It is hoped that funding can be obtained later this year for the cleaning of the all-weather pitches and to enable floodlight upgrading to take place.