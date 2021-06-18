This substantial property boasts extensive steadings and outbuildings all in excellent order, a private road leads from the minor Lang Stracht off the A948 to an extensive parking courtyard, offering an abundance of parking.

Stunning four bedroom home at Clockhill, Maud, with Scandinavian log cabin

Clockhill, Maud

By Kevin McRoberts
Friday, 18th June 2021, 8:45 am
Updated Friday, 18th June 2021, 8:45 am

This four bedroom house together with a bespoke detached Scandinavian style log cabin, set within an idyllic 11.72 acres in Clockhill, Maud, is on the market at offers over £550,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace. See www.raeburns.co.uk.

1. Clockhill, Maud

The lounge is filled with natural light, with windows to front and rear. Finished with oak effect laminate flooring and light oak panelled inner doors, it provides space for free standing furniture and incorporates a traditional tiled fireplace.

Photo: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

Buy photo

2. Clockhill, Maud

The well co-ordinated kitchen provides space for a table and chairs and is fitted with a comprehensive range of wall and base cabinets.

Photo: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

Buy photo

3. Clockhill, Maud

This exceptionally spacious dining area, family space and sitting room lends itself to a variety of uses and incorporates a deep silled window to rear.

Photo: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

Buy photo

4. Clockhill, Maud

The master bedroom includes a dressing area with built-in wardrobes, and an en suite bathroom.

Photo: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 4