Distinctive family home in a vibrant Chapelton community

Located within the acclaimed Chapelton Village, this property on Nether Cairnhill Drive is on the market with a fixed price of £454,950. Visit www.gavin-bain.co.uk for more details.
1. Nether Cairnhill Drive, Chapleton
The property occupies an enviable corner plot within established, well maintained gardens.
2. Nether Cairnhill Drive, Chapleton
The elegant lounge is tastefully presented in a neutral colour palette and offers direct access to the rear garden via French doors.
3. Nether Cairnhill Drive
The “hub” of the home is the fabulous kitchen/diner/family room. Designed on open-plan concept, the large space offers a comfortable family living area which is also ideal for large social gatherings.
4. Nether Cairnhill Drive
The property offers views of the surrounding countryside.
