Countryside home near Peterhead offers lots of space and character

Woodside of Blackhills is a five-bedroom detached family home enjoying a quiet countryside location in rural Aberdeenshire and set in just under 12 acres of land. It’s on sale at offers over £310,000 with Galbraith. See www.galbraithgroup.com.
The spiral staircase is one of the property's features.
Photo: Michael Dickie
The sitting room has open views from three separate large windows and a wood burning stove.
Photo: Michael Dickie
The spacious open plan kitchen leads through to the dining room.
Photo: Michael Dickie
There are four double bedrooms upstairs in the house.
Photo: Michael Dickie