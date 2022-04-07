A perfectly packaged plethora of fine dining goodies, and some perfectly matched drinks

What a perfect way to encapsulate fine dining in your own home

In Latin, Aperitif means ‘to open’, and so put simply an aperitif is a drink you have before a meal to prepare your taste buds and palate for the meal ahead. So this Easter, make the most of the unexpected sunshine as pairing your drinks to your meal has never been so easy. Tom Aikens has created the perfect spring menu available to buy on Finish & Feast, designed to pair perfectly with aperitif cocktails from Ketel One, Tanqueray and Johnnie Walker and a delicious The Singleton digestif pairing.

All you need to do is simply purchase the Finish & Feast Easter menu, select the apéritif or digestif of your choice and you will receive all the ingredients you need to mix up your delicious cocktail at no extra charge - perfect for elevating your Easter dining experience with friends.

Finish & Feast’s Easter menu is available to purchase here to order now for delivery on 14th April. If you miss out, Finish & Feast have extended this deal on their delicious spring menu, so you can make the most of dining with friends.

The perfect dessert

Build your feast

Choose your courses in whatever combination you want. Each dish serves 2 people and you can mix and match starters, mains and desserts. Feel free to skip a course, or order double. It’s totally flexible and up to you.

Tom’s menu comprises:

Starter:

House Made Ricotta with Salt Baked and Pickled Beetroot and Schezwan Cucumbers.

Tom's signature house made ricotta starter is a true celebration of the humble beetroot.

The creamy ricotta marries perfectly with a medley of heritage beetroots which are served pickled and salt baked. The addition of toasted hazelnuts and schezwan infused cucumber adds both texture and flavour.

The dish is finished off with a light beetroot dressing that brings all of the ingredients into a perfect balance.

Now that's my kind of main course right there!

Main:

Luxury Beef Short Rib & Stilton Cottage Pie with Roasted Crown Prince Squash.

Tom's luxurious cottage pie takes a classic dish to an all new level.

Tender slow cooked beef short rib is mixed with creamy stilton to create a wonderfully rich filling which melts in the mouth. This is topped with buttery mashed potatoes then grilled until bubbling and crispy on top. Served with Crown Prince Squash roasted with garlic and sage, this dish is the ultimate comfort food for a cold winter's evening.

Dessert:

Apple & Vanilla Panna Cotta with Almond Crumble

Tom's take on the classic panna cotta is the perfect way to end your feast.

The silky smooth panna cotta is bursting with luxurious vanilla flavour. This is complimented by a refreshing apple gel and the satisfying crunch of an almond crumble topping.

This dessert is everything a panna cotta should be; light, creamy and indulgent.

Accompanying drinks:

Keep things sophisticated this Easter with the Ketel One signature vodka martini. An exquisitely simple method, using carefully selected European wheat and a combination of modern and traditional distilling techniques.

Ketel One Martini (2.2 units)

Ingredients:

50ml Ketel One Vodka

15ml dry vermouth

Garnish: Lemon peel or olive

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shaker

Fill with cubed ice and stir to chill and dilute

Strain into a chilled coupette/martini glass and garnish with a lemon peel or olive.

Johnnie Walker Mint & Lemonade (2 units)

Ingredients:

50ml Johnnie Walker Black Label

150ml fresh lemonade

Garnish: mint leaf and lemon wheel

Method:

Build over a highball glass full of cubed ice

Garnish and serve

If only the best will do this Easter, Tanqueray Nº TEN Gin is the way to go. Distilled in small batches with the four original botanicals of Tanqueray London Dry and the addition of grapefruit, orange, lime, and chamomile flowers, Tanqueray Nº TEN Gin brings an explosion of fresh citrus with every sip.

Tanqueray Grapefruit Spritz (1.4 units)

Ingredients:

30ml Tanqueray No. Ten

15ml sugar syrup

45ml pink grapefruit juice

30ml soda water

Garnish: Wedge of grapefruit

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shaker except soda

Fill with ice and shake to chill

Strain into a cubed ice-filled highball glass

Top with soda water and garnish with a pink grapefruit wedge.

The Singleton of Dufftown 12 Years Old is a delicious single malt with rich, fruity notes, perfect for indulging this Easter. Why not try a The Singleton Hazelnut & Coffee martini shaken up with a dash of The Singleton as a delicious treat to finish off your Easter meal?

The Singleton Hazelnut & Coffee Martini (1.6 units)

Ingredients:

40ml The Singleton 12 Year

30ml fresh espresso

20ml hazelnut syrup

Garnish: grated orange chocolate

Method:

Build in a cocktail shaker

Add cubed ice, shake and strain into a coupette

Garnish and serve

